Mar 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Dies After Vehicle Enters Mississippi River East of Bemidji

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went into the Mississippi River today east of Bemidji.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, emergency workers responded around 4:45 Friday afternoon to a report of a pickup truck traveling northbound on Sunnyside Road that entered the Mississippi River after traveling through a residential yard. Bystanders attempted to assist the occupant of the vehicle, but it quickly sank.

Attempts were made to extricate the driver, and the Lakes Area Dive Team was brought in. The body of the man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was recovered at around 6:30 that evening.

Authorities say why the vehicle the left the roadway is currently under investigation. The identify of the man is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.

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