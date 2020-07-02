Man Dies After Structure Fire In Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man has died in a trailer home fire early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, July 2nd, just after 5:00 a.m., the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of NW 7th Street in Brainerd. Law enforcement responded to a call a few minutes earlier regarding smoke in the same area where the structure fire was located.

The fire crew rescued the Brainerd man from inside the structure, and North Ambulance Emergency personnel started CPR immediately. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brainerd Fire Department is working with the Brainerd Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Division to investigate the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene was Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Division.

