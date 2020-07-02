Lakeland PBS

Man Dies After Structure Fire In Brainerd

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 2 2020

A Brainerd man has died in a trailer home fire early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, July 2nd, just after 5:00 a.m., the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of NW 7th Street in Brainerd. Law enforcement responded to a call a few minutes earlier regarding smoke in the same area where the structure fire was located.

The fire crew rescued the Brainerd man from inside the structure, and North Ambulance Emergency personnel started CPR immediately. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brainerd Fire Department is working with the Brainerd Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Division to investigate the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene was Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Division.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Plane Crashes at a Private Grass Airstrip Near Brainerd

Brainerd Public Library Offering Free Gardening Webinar

Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Investigation Involving Flammable Items in Dumpsters

Walker Man Dies in Head-On Crash Near Laporte

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council Member Elected to League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

MnDOT Warns Independence Day Holiday Motorists to Expect Delays During Peak Travel Times

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

2020 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #3

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Bemidji Community Arena's 2nd Rink Nearing Completion After 2 Years of Work

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Bemidji Legion Baseball Schedules Scrimmage Games

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.