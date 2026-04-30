Man Dies After Crashing Pickup Truck Near Grand Rapids

A man died early this morning after crashing a pickup truck near Grand Rapids.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, the crash happened on the 1600 block of Golf Course Road at 1:14 a.m. The pickup left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died a short time later. Authorities have not released the driver’s name but say the initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.