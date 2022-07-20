Lakeland PBS

Man Dies After Being Run Over by a Tractor in West River Township

Ryan BowlerJul. 20 2022

63 year old Raphael Kern of Verndale, was run over by a round baler According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday around 11:30 AM.

It was reported that the two males had been working on the tractor that was pulling the baler as it had broken down the day before. When the tractor broke down, it was left in gear.

While working on the tractor the next day, it started running and driving; running over Kern, who was between the tractor and baler.

Kern was air lifted out to Sanford in Fargo, ND, where he later was pronounced deceased.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

