Man Convicted for Violent Assault on White Earth Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A federal jury has convicted a Ponsford man on charges related to a violent assault that took place on the White Earth Indian Reservation last year.

Wesley Robert Warren, 22, was convicted on two of four counts, which includes one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the release, on June 3, 2020, Warren and another man got into an argument with the victim. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and both Warren and the other man knocked the victim out. Warren continued to assault the victim by picking up a 42-pound cinderblock and dropping it on the victim’s head. The victim had to be hospitalized for several weeks due to brain trauma and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

Warren faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release on each count of conviction. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today