Lakeland PBS

Man Convicted for Violent Assault on White Earth Reservation

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 21 2021

A federal jury has convicted a Ponsford man on charges related to a violent assault that took place on the White Earth Indian Reservation last year.

Wesley Robert Warren, 22, was convicted on two of four counts, which includes one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the release, on June 3, 2020, Warren and another man got into an argument with the victim. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and both Warren and the other man knocked the victim out. Warren continued to assault the victim by picking up a 42-pound cinderblock and dropping it on the victim’s head. The victim had to be hospitalized for several weeks due to brain trauma and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.

Warren faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release on each count of conviction. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

UPDATE: Cass Lake Man Charged With 2nd-Degree Intentional Murder in Puposky Homicide

Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Felony Assault and Ineligible Possession of a Firearm

Deer River Man Convicted for Assaulting Someone With His Vehicle

Chauvin Attorney Requests New Trial, Alleging Jury Misconduct

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.