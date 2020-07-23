Lakeland PBS

Man Convicted for Sex Crime Set to be Released

Betsy Melin — Jul. 23 2020

Tyler Michael Gabrelcik, is to be released from jail on July 27th, 2020. He was jailed because he engaged, at age 18, in multiple incidences of sexual contact against a known, female child over a period of time. Contact included penetration. Gabrelick exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance. 

Gabrelick has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.  His new address will be in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

This information is being released by the Bemidji Police Department. Law enforcement agencies are authorized to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Bemidji Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection. 

The Bemidji Police Department may be reached at 218-333-9111.

By — Betsy Melin

