Man Charged With Second Degree Murder in Crow Wing County After a Woman was Found Deceased in Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man by the name of Michael Lowell Munger age 53, has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Crow Wing County Court after Lynnie Ann Loucks age 43, was found dead in their home.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on April 28th around 8 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office had responded to a welfare check located on Smith Road in First Assessment. Reports stated that upon arrival, deputies had located Loucks dead inside the residence that her and Munger both lived in.

Munger was arrested on the scene, and is currently being held in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today