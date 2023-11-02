Man Charged with Murder of 2 People in Babbitt, MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 54-year-old man is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Babbitt, located in St. Louis County.

Roger Allen Beldo was charged in Sixth District Court on Wednesday with two counts of felony murder in the second degree-with intent, not premeditated. Bail for Beldo has been set at $1 million.

Beldo is accused of killing two people in their Babbitt home Saturday night. Court records show Beldo lived in the same home with his victims.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Beldo admitted to investigators he killed the victims. He said he used a tire iron and hammer to kill them because they were taking his food stamps.

Beldo’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 6.

