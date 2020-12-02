Man Charged with Murder in Death of Man Shot Near Cass Lake
A 21-year-old Duluth man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was shot outside a home near Cass Lake last week.
Montana O.A. Cutbank was arrested on Saturday in Duluth by police officers there. Today, he was arraigned in Beltrami County Court on a second-degree murder charge.
Cutbank is suspected in a shooting that happened outside a home on the 15000 block of Roosevelt Road SE in Ten Lakes Township. According to court documents, witnesses say an argument had taken place when Cutbank brandished a sawed-off shotgun and fired it, striking the victim in the head and killing him.
The weapon used in the crime was later located and secured into evidence. The victim has not been identified.
