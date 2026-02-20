Feb 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Charged in Shootings of MN Lawmakers Has 1st Hearing in Federal Court

vance boelter mugshot 1

Vance Boelter (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

A man charged with the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker had his first hearing in federal court today.

Vance Boelter is charged in U.S. District Court with murder, stalking, and possession and use of a firearm. On June 14 of last year, Boelter allegedly used a realistic silicone mask, fake police plates, and body armor in attacks against two Democratic state lawmakers.

Prosecutors said he visited the homes of at least four public officials on the night he allegedly entered the home of DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, who were both fatally shot. DFL state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also injured in a shooting at their home.

Police arrested Boelter in Green Isle, Minnesota after a two-day manhunt. Federal prosecutors are still working to determine if they will seek the death penalty against Boelter.

