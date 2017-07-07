Man Charged In Connection To Two Morrison County Burglaries

An Onamia man has been charged with his involvement in two burglaries in Morrison County.

In a release from Morrison County Sheriff office, formal charges are pending against Stuart Wade, 29, from Onamia, for his involvement in two recent residential burglaries in Richardson Township near Hillman.

On June 26, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from a neighbor who was watching property along 370th Avenue and he saw a suspicious vehicle with 3 males at the property. The reporting party confronted the male parties who denied having permission to be at the property and fled the scene in a vehicle. The reporting party gave a description of the suspect vehicle and the license plate number to dispatch. A deputy responded to the scene and confirmed that forced entry was made into the garage at the property.

The Sheriff’s Office put out an attempt to locate to surrounding counties to be on the lookout for the suspects and the vehicle.

Later that evening, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office that Mille Lacs Tribal PD had located the suspect vehicle and the suspects in their county. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal PD assisted with arresting the suspects and impounding the suspect vehicle.

Morrison County Investigators conducted a search warrant of the suspect vehicle and located stolen property from a different residential burglary reported on June 20th at a residence off Highway 27 in Richardson Township, in Morrison County, near the Mille Lacs county line.

On Thursday, July 6, Morrison County Investigators met with the owner and operator of the suspect vehicle, Stuart Wade.

Wade admitted to his involvement in both burglaries in Richardson Township. Wade is currently being held in the Mille Lacs County Jail on unrelated charges.