Man Charged for Allegedly Trying to Shoot Someone in Brainerd Bar

Lakeland News — Nov. 13 2020

William Novicky

A Brainerd man is charged with attempted murder along with two other felonies for allegedly trying to shoot another man inside a downtown Brainerd bar on Sunday night.

34-year-old William Novicky was charged Thursday in Crow Wing County Court with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted manslaughter, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened around 8 PM on Nov. 8 at O’Neary’s Irish Pub. Novicky is accused of pointing a handgun at another person in the bar and pulling the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. Novicky is then accused of firing a shot from the gun into the wall of the bar.

