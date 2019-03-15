Lakeland PBS
Man Charged For Allegedly Traveling To Blackduck To Have Sex With Underage Girl

Mar. 14 2019

Cody Bernhardt

After allegedly traveling to Blackduck to have sex with an underage girl, a Lancaster, MN man has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. 25-year-old Cody Bernhardt is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Forum Communications reports that Beltrami County deputies responded to a call in Blackduck on March 2nd regarding an adult male sending inappropriate text messages via Facebook Messenger to a child who was younger than 16 years old. Previous timestamps on the messages showed that Bernhardt had traveled from Lancaster to the victim’s home in Blackduck.

In a statement to law enforcement, the victim indicated that they both spent time in Bernhardt’s car from 1 until 8 in the morning. Other messages reviewed by authorities show Bernhardt acknowledged having sex with the victim.

Bernhardt is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail.

Nathan Green

