Lakeland PBS

Man Charged for Allegedly Making Threats Against Brainerd School

Nathan Green — Feb. 12 2021

Joshua Beber

A Brainerd man is facing felony criminal charges after allegedly making violent threats that mentioned Riverside Elementary  in Crow Wing County.

On February 10, the Brainerd Police Department received a report of an alleged threat that mentioned the elementary school, and at that time, the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Beber. He apparently made disturbing comments at a business in the area where he mentioned that his friend went to jail for saying he was going to shoot up a school, with Beber apparently saying he was now going to follow through with it.

On February 11, deputies located Beber at a house in Brainerd and arrested him for felony terroristic threats and violating conditions of release. Beber is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Brainerd Public Schools superintendent Laine Larson also sent out a release to families saying there was no direct threat to students or staff at the elementary school or at any other school in the district.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

UPDATE: Man Who Opened Fire at Buffalo Clinic Charged With Second Degree Murder

COVID-19 Treatment to be Offered Broadly at Essentia Health

Police Arrest Husband After Death of Wife in Little Falls

Businesses and Central Lakes College Collaborate to Welcome Students

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.