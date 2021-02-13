Man Charged for Allegedly Making Threats Against Brainerd School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man is facing felony criminal charges after allegedly making violent threats that mentioned Riverside Elementary in Crow Wing County.

On February 10, the Brainerd Police Department received a report of an alleged threat that mentioned the elementary school, and at that time, the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Beber. He apparently made disturbing comments at a business in the area where he mentioned that his friend went to jail for saying he was going to shoot up a school, with Beber apparently saying he was now going to follow through with it.

On February 11, deputies located Beber at a house in Brainerd and arrested him for felony terroristic threats and violating conditions of release. Beber is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Brainerd Public Schools superintendent Laine Larson also sent out a release to families saying there was no direct threat to students or staff at the elementary school or at any other school in the district.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today