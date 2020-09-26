Man Breaks Record for Snowmobiling Over Water in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When Brad Trask, originally from Bemidji, learned that his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he wanted to find out a way to honor him and raise awareness. On Friday, that journey led him to breaking a Guinness World Record.

Brad and his father have always shared a joy for snowmobiling, so Brad hoped to show that joy by breaking the Guinness World Record for longest distance traveled by snowmobile over way. On Friday, he accomplished that. The former record was 43 miles, and Brad rode for over 60 miles on Lake Bemidji. He had been preparing for this for over a year, but he isn’t done yet – there are unofficial records of over 150 miles, and Brad’s ultimate goal is to travel 200.

Brad and his family have started the Ride the Distance 2020 website to track his progress and raise funds for cancer research. From that website, you can donate directly to the Joe Lueken Cancer Center in Bemidji, where Brad’s father is currently being treated and is doing very well.

