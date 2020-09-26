Lakeland PBS

Man Breaks Record for Snowmobiling Over Water in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Sep. 26 2020

When Brad Trask, originally from Bemidji, learned that his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he wanted to find out a way to honor him and raise awareness. On Friday, that journey led him to breaking a Guinness World Record.

Brad and his father have always shared a joy for snowmobiling, so Brad hoped to show that joy by breaking the Guinness World Record for longest distance traveled by snowmobile over way. On Friday, he accomplished that. The former record was 43 miles, and Brad rode for over 60 miles on Lake Bemidji. He had been preparing for this for over a year, but he isn’t done yet – there are unofficial records of over 150 miles, and Brad’s ultimate goal is to travel 200.

Brad and his family have started the Ride the Distance 2020 website to track his progress and raise funds for cancer research. From that website, you can donate directly to the Joe Lueken Cancer Center in Bemidji, where Brad’s father is currently being treated and is doing very well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

United Way of Bemidji Area 2020 Campaign Kicks Off with $177,245 Raised

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Holding 8×8 Art Fundraiser Virtually This Year

Fundraiser to Save Historic Brainerd Water Tower Set for Late September

BSU Athletics Hosts 43rd Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.