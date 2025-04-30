Man Arrested with 3,000 Grams of Meth Charged in Hubbard Co. Court

A man who was arrested in Hubbard County in January with more than 3,000 grams of methamphetamine in his possession was charged in Hubbard County Court yesterday.

39-year-old Action Jack Allen Simon is facing one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine and one count of felon in possession of ammo.

Court documents say law enforcement officers attempted to stop a vehicle Simon was in on January 25th, but the vehicle did not stop. Eventually, a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver caused the vehicle to stop moving, and Simon was taken in custody due to an outstanding warrant.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the vehicle Simon was in and found 2,979 grams of suspected methamphetamine in seven vacuum-sealed packages, as well as a gun and 200 rounds of ammunition. Authorities tested some of the suspected meth and it tested positive for the drug. Another 60 grams of confirmed meth was located on Simon when he was booked into the Hubbard County Jail.

Bail or bond for Simon has been set at $1 million with no conditions or $750,000 with conditions. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 13th.