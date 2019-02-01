Lakeland PBS
Man Arrested On Charges Of Multiple Crow Wing County Burglaries

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 1 2019
A man has been arrested on various charges involving burglary and theft in northern Crow Wing County.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cole James Grieger was arrested after investigators linked him to at least eight burglaries in the Ideal Township, Mission Township, and Crosslake areas where power tools, ATVs, and snowmobiles were taken.

At the time of his arrest, Grieger was found in possession of a stolen side-by-side ATV and led investigators on a short foot pursuit.

The investigation in to the case is ongoing and investigators believe there may be more discoveries of burglaries attributed to Grieger.

In a release Sheriff Goddard expressed his appreciation to investigators, the Crosslake Police Department, and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

“We will continue to work together and find those who are stealing from and burglarizing in our community and put these offenders in jail,” Sheriff Goddard said.

The sheriff’s office encourages seasonal and full-time residents of Crow Wing County to be vigilant and to  report suspicious activity and people.

