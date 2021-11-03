Man Arrested Near Motley With Suspected Drugs in Car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A traffic stop in the Motley area resulted in an arrest of a 44-year man who had suspected crystal methamphetamine in the car according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, as part of of an ongoing investigation into possession, sales and distribution of methamphetamine in Cass County, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a passenger in the Motley area.

The driver, 44-year old Craig Erickson of Pine River was detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 456 grams (one pound) of suspected crystal methamphetamine was located and seized according to the release.

Formal charges are pending.

