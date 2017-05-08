DONATE

Brainerd Water Boil Order Lifted After 27 Hours

Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Bills In Garrison

Clayton Castle
May. 8 2017
A 31-year-old man is behind bars at the Crow Wing County Jail after attempting to use a counterfeit bill at a store in Garrison, then getting into a physical confrontation with the store owner, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua Strobel, 31, of St. Could, MN, was arrested Saturday evening after attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Tutt’s Bait and Tackle in Garrison at around 6:20 P.M.

After the owner of the store confronted Strobel, he then demanded the bill back and threatened the owner by saying he would stab him if he didn’t get the bill back.

The store owner and Strobel got into a physical confrontation and the owner was able to push the knife away from Strobel and restrain him until deputies arrived.

Strobel was booked into the Crow Wing County Jail on charges of Possessing Counterfeit Money, Giving False Name to Peace Officer, Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Terroristic Threats.

In addition, Strobel has multiple previous convictions of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Felony Drug Possession.

“The Garrison area has been a Hot Spot for counterfeit bills lately,” Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl said. “Numerous people have been identified as being involved with counterfeit bills over the past year. Business owners should carefully check any cash that is received. If they do discover a counterfeit bill, I’m asking them to call 911 and report it.”

