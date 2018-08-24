Lakeland PBS
Man Arrested For Selling Drugs In Otter Tail County

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 24 2018
Bruce Alan Perron

The Wadena county sheriff’s office says they have arrested a man in connection with the sale of a controlled substance. The arrest happened yesterday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s office and agents with the West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Bruce Alan Perron, 29, on charges relating to felony 1st degree sales of a controlled substance out of Otter Tail County.

Perron was taken into custody without issue in Menahga, with the help of the Menahga police department. Perron was taken to the Otter Tail County detention facility where his initial court appearance will be made.

The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of deputies from the counties of Otter Tail, Wadena, Douglas and Becker County Sheriff’s Offices and officers from Alexandria and Detroit Lakes Police Departments.

