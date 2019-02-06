Man Arrested For Assault In Polk County

A man was arrested for an assault that occurred on Tuesday, January 29 in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an ongoing domestic assault in the city of Fertile.

Prior to the deputies’ arrival, the suspect had left the residence. Deputies met with the victim and gathered information about an alleged burglary and assault that had occurred. The suspect, 22-year-old Schuyler Cauchon, was later located at his residence in Fosston.

Cauchon was placed under arrest for first degree burglary, domestic assault by strangulation, violation of an order for protection, and contempt of court. He was transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

No further information will be released at this time.