Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm

According to the Aitkin County Sherriff’s Office, a man was arrested for assault and reckless discharge of a firearm in Hazelton Township on August 10, 2019.

Trenton John Carrow, 41, was charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Threats of Violence, Felony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Petty Misdemeanor Possess Small Amount of Marijuana.

When the deputy arrived, he made contact with one male who had been involved in the disturbance, and detained him. While speaking with the male, gunshots were fired in close proximity to the deputy.

The deputy secured the detainee in his squad and approached the residence announcing his presence repeatedly. At that time a third shot was fired. The deputy continued to announce his presence and was able to locate Carrow.

While the deputy held Carrow at gunpoint he was repeatedly ordered to put the gun down. After repeated orders to put the gun down and get on the ground, Carrow eventually complied and was held at gunpoint until other law enforcement arrived. He was then arrested without further incident.

The male detained in the deputy’s squad car was identified as Shawn Timothy Hadley, 39. Hadley was charged with 5th Degree Assault. The Aitkin Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in this incident.