Feb 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Misconduct Involving Children in Beltrami County

Thomas Humiston Mugshot Thumbnail

Thomas Humiston (Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving two children in Beltrami County.

Thomas Humiston was arrested in Douglas County, Nevada for two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Humiston is accused of sexual misconduct with two victims in Beltrami County, one 8 years old and the other 10 years old. Investigators believe the sexual misconduct occurred for approximately two years in the county and then continued to occur in the Hung A Lel Ti Native American Community in Alpine County, California.

On January 28th, the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Humiston, who was arrested on January 30th without incident by the Douglas County, Nevada Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Beltrami County.

If you or someone you know has information regarding Thomas Humiston or any other possible victims, please call Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office investigator Hayft at 218-333-4233. Citizens can remain anonymous if they choose.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Education & Government

Quick Maneuver by Onamia School Bus Driver Helps Avoid Tragedy in Crash

News

Fire Destroys Home South of Bemidji in Helga Township

Education & Government

City of Long Prairie, Excavating Company Fined for Stormwater Violations

Education & Government

Gov. Walz Announces $6.1 Million in Grants to Expand Childcare Access in MN