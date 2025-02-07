Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Misconduct Involving Children in Beltrami County

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving two children in Beltrami County.

Thomas Humiston was arrested in Douglas County, Nevada for two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Humiston is accused of sexual misconduct with two victims in Beltrami County, one 8 years old and the other 10 years old. Investigators believe the sexual misconduct occurred for approximately two years in the county and then continued to occur in the Hung A Lel Ti Native American Community in Alpine County, California.

On January 28th, the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Humiston, who was arrested on January 30th without incident by the Douglas County, Nevada Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Beltrami County.

If you or someone you know has information regarding Thomas Humiston or any other possible victims, please call Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office investigator Hayft at 218-333-4233. Citizens can remain anonymous if they choose.