Man Arrested at Bemidji’s Night We Light Parade on Suspicion of DUI

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after witnesses told police he attempted to drive around barricades set up on 5th Street in Bemidji for the Night We Light Parade last Friday.

Bemidji police officials say 26-year-old Fisher Jambor was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test.

When police arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m. on Friday night, witnesses had detained Jambor after they say he nearly struck pedestrians and collided with two parked vehicles.

Jambor is being held in the Beltrami County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today