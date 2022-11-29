Lakeland PBS

Man Arrested at Bemidji’s Night We Light Parade on Suspicion of DUI

Hanky HazeltonNov. 28 2022

Fisher Jambor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after witnesses told police he attempted to drive around barricades set up on 5th Street in Bemidji for the Night We Light Parade last Friday.

Bemidji police officials say 26-year-old Fisher Jambor was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test.

When police arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m. on Friday night, witnesses had detained Jambor after they say he nearly struck pedestrians and collided with two parked vehicles.

Jambor is being held in the Beltrami County Jail.

