Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Aug. 18 2020

According to a press release today from Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin:

“On August 17th, 2020 at 11:20p.m. Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW on a report of numerous gun shots among a group of individuals who were standing outside the Ridgeway Apartment Complex.

Upon arrival, officers observed numerous individuals in the area and that the west entrance glass doors were shattered. Officers located bullet holes in the frame of the doorway. During the investigation Michael Fineday, age 25, of Bemidji, was arrested for multiple offenses, including providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice and two outstanding felony warrants for Controlled substances and 1st degree Burglary with a dangerous weapon.

Bemidji Police Detectives were able to recover a shotgun from another individual at the scene. Detectives learned that six individuals engaged in a verbal altercation outside the 2830 Ridgeway apartment complex. During the altercation the shotgun and a handgun were displayed with numerous shots being fired. It is believed that the other individuals fled the scene prior to officer arrival are still in possession of a handgun and should be considered dangerous.”

