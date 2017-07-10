Man Arrested After Garrison Burglary

A 34-year-old man is in jail today after he unlawfully entered a home, stole items, and attempted to steal a car in Garrison on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin D. Stevenson, 34, of Kenyon, MN, is accused of entering a residence on the 6100 block of Holiday Harbor Drive in Garrison. The owner of the home was not there, but received an alert and asked a neighbor to check on the home.

A neighbor entered the home and saw an unknown male walking around the house. The neighbor then called 911.

Shortly before deputies arrived on scene, the Sheriff’s department received another call of an unknown male attempting to steal a car from a neighboring house. Deputies arrived on scene and Stevenson was taken into custody.

The investigation concluded that Stevenson allegedly entered the house through an unlocked garage window and while inside, stole clothing and food items. He also attempted to steal a car but failed because he was unable to find the keys.

Stevenson was booked into the Crow Wing County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.