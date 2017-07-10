DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man Arrested After Garrison Burglary

Clayton Castle
Jul. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

A 34-year-old man is in jail today after he unlawfully entered a home, stole items, and attempted to steal a car in Garrison on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin D. Stevenson, 34, of Kenyon, MN, is accused of entering a residence on the 6100 block of Holiday Harbor Drive in Garrison. The owner of the home was not there, but received an alert and asked a neighbor to check on the home.

A neighbor entered the home and saw an unknown male walking around the house. The neighbor then called 911.

Shortly before deputies arrived on scene, the Sheriff’s department received another call of an unknown male attempting to steal a car from a neighboring house. Deputies arrived on scene and Stevenson was taken into custody.

The investigation concluded that Stevenson allegedly entered the house through an unlocked garage window and while inside, stole clothing and food items. He also attempted to steal a car but failed because he was unable to find the keys.

Stevenson was booked into the Crow Wing County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Woman Injured In Bemidji Crash

Baxter Woman Gets Surprise Visitor – A Man Fleeing The Police

Driver Dies In High Speed Race At BIR

Body of Missing Bemidji Woman Recovered In Wooded Area

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Carjacking Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In East-Central Minnesota

HARRIS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota and his young
Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Latest Stories

Carjacking Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In East-Central Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Minnesota May See End To Measles Outbreak This Month

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Famed Mariucci Arena Changing Its Name

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Nolan Gets Hearing On Bill To Push Through PolyMet Land Swap

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

Brainerd Woman Injured In Bemidji Crash

Posted on Jul. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.