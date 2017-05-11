Man Arrested After Brainerd Drug Bust
A Brainerd man was arrested after a search warrant executed, at his home, uncovered illegal drugs on Wednesday afternoon.
Chad Shaw, 52, was arrested after prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms and 40 grams of methamphetamine were seized by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) at him home in the 400 block of 4th Ave. Northeast in the City of Brainerd.
The street value of the drugs are worth approximately $3,200.
In addition, $2,800 in cash was also seized in the bust.
The LADID was assisted in the investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and the Brainerd Police Department.
