Man Arrested after Alleged Shooting in Fosston

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting at an apartment complex in Fosston. According to a release, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a possible gunshot at 324 N Mark Avenue in the City of Fosston. Deputies responded to the report inside the Foxtail Apartment building.

In their investigation, they found no one injured inside of the apartment complex. An empty shell casing and firearm were located. The person arrested has been described as an adult male. He is currently in custody at Northwest Regional Corrections Center.

The case is still under investigation at this time.