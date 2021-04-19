Lakeland PBS

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting in Fosston

Betsy Melin — Apr. 19 2021

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting at an apartment complex in Fosston.

According to a release, just before 3 PM on Sunday, April 18, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a possible gunshot at 324 N Mark Avenue in the city of Fosston. Deputies responded to the report inside the Foxtail Apartment building.

In their investigation, they found no one injured inside of the apartment complex. An empty shell casing and firearm were located. The person arrested has been described as an adult male. He is currently in custody at Northwest Regional Corrections Center.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

