Man Arrested After A String Of Burglaries Near Little Falls

Formal charges are pending against 37-year-old, Blaine Beaulieu from Onamia, MN for his involvement in four separate burglaries which involved thefts of four firearms, two motor vehicles, and a side-by-side ATV from residences in Little Falls, Belle Prairie, and Platte Townships.

On February 6th, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a residence east of Little Falls on Game Farm Road. According to the home owners, their garage was entered and their side-by-side ATV was stolen. The ATV was located in the ditch nearby with foot tracks leading to another residence on Game Farm Road.

At the second residence, deputies learned a truck was stolen, and was heading north on Game Farm Road. When deputies arrived at the Knife River gravel pit off Highway 27, east of Little Falls, they discovered another pickup at the site. Deputies contacted the registered owner of the second pickup and discovered that it had been stolen as well.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious male near a residence north of Harding in Pulaski Township. Deputies arrived and later located the suspect in a swampy wooded area northeast of the residence. The stolen truck from Game Farm Road was also located on the property along with stolen firearms.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larsen would like to thank the public for their assistance by calling in suspicious activity. Along with the public’s tips and our law enforcement efforts, Beaulieu was unable to continue his crime spree.

Beaulieu is currently being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.