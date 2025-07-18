Man and Woman Found Dead Inside Pierz Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Pierz today.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota BCA has been called in to assist with the investigation, but at this time, authorities believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no known threat to public safety.

The bodies were found around 10:30 this morning after law enforcement performed a welfare check at a residence on the 600 block of River Valley Road. Autopsies are pending, and the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.