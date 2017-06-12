Man Accused Of Striking A Bemidji School Bus Has Arrest Warrant Revoked

An arrest warrant that was issued for a Chatttanooga, Tennessee man who is accused of driving the car that struck a Bemidji School Bus in May has been overturned.

Beltrami County Attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby told Lakeland News that after Thomas Lee Nielsen, 29, failed to appear in court last Friday, it was brought to their attention that Nielsen’s court summons was sent to a local address and not the address where Nielsen currently lives in Tennessee.

The warrant for Nielsen’s arrest was quashed for failure of proper notification.

Nielsen’s new court date has been set for July 21.