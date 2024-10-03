Man Accused of Stabbing Another Man at Polaris Plant in Roseau

A man from Georgia is accused of stabbing another man inside the Polaris plant in Roseau with a screwdriver.

31-year-old Daronnie Hobes of Cochrane, Georgia is charged with second-degree and fifth-degree assault in connection with the incident that happened inside the facility’s lunchroom on September 27th.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the victim is Hobes’ brother-in-law. The altercation started when the victim confronted Hobes about the treatment of the victim’s sister, who is married to Hobes.

Hobes is scheduled to make his initial appearance for a Rule 8 hearing remotely on October 14th.