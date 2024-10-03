Oct 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Man Accused of Stabbing Another Man at Polaris Plant in Roseau

Daronnie Hobes Cg

Daronnie Hobes

A man from Georgia is accused of stabbing another man inside the Polaris plant in Roseau with a screwdriver.

31-year-old Daronnie Hobes of Cochrane, Georgia is charged with second-degree and fifth-degree assault in connection with the incident that happened inside the facility’s lunchroom on September 27th.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the victim is Hobes’ brother-in-law. The altercation started when the victim confronted Hobes about the treatment of the victim’s sister, who is married to Hobes.

Hobes is scheduled to make his initial appearance for a Rule 8 hearing remotely on October 14th.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Pedestrian Seriously Injured Near Grand Rapids After Being Hit by SUV

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Returning to the Ice for 2024-25 Season

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Excited for Non-Conference Road Series at Robert Morris

Crime

Wadena Co. Investigation Leads to Seizure of Drugs Worth Over $1 Million