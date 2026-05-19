May 19, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Accused of Shooting Person in Bemidji Township Charged in Court

The man accused of shooting a man in just southeast of Bemidji last Friday has formally been charged in Beltrami County Court.

Ray Gene Tahahwah is charged with felony first-degree assault and gross misdemeanor possess pistol without permit – public place. Bail or bond for Tahahwah was set at $750,000 with no conditions or $500,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for Jun. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

Tahahwah and the victim were both at the bike park when, according to a victim, Tahahwah told them, “I got enough to put all you out.” The victim and his significant other then left immediately and rode their bikes back to the trailer park on Little Norway Avenue.

Tahahwah and another person in a blue car reportedly pulled up behind them as they pulled into the parking lot, and Tahahwah allegedly shot the victim in the back. Tahahwah fled the scene in the blue car but was apprehended later that day by Red Lake police.

The name of the victim is being withheld, but Beltrami County officials say he is in stable condition as of Sunday.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

flanders fire trees burned update tuesday

05-19-2026

Education & Government

Origin Point Found for Flanders Fire Near Crosslake, Now 95% Contained

flanders fire roberts cattle ranch damage thumbnail

05-19-2026

Community

Impact From Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County Seen and Felt at Area Ranch

theodora gaitas thumbnail

05-19-2026

Education & Government

Gov. Walz Appoints Theodora Gaïtas as Next MN Supreme Court Chief Justice

bemidji chamber awards of excellence food shelf thumbnail

05-19-2026

Business

Bemidji Area Businesses Honored at 21st Annual ‘Awards of Excellence’