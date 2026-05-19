Man Accused of Shooting Person in Bemidji Township Charged in Court

The man accused of shooting a man in just southeast of Bemidji last Friday has formally been charged in Beltrami County Court.

Ray Gene Tahahwah is charged with felony first-degree assault and gross misdemeanor possess pistol without permit – public place. Bail or bond for Tahahwah was set at $750,000 with no conditions or $500,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for Jun. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

Tahahwah and the victim were both at the bike park when, according to a victim, Tahahwah told them, “I got enough to put all you out.” The victim and his significant other then left immediately and rode their bikes back to the trailer park on Little Norway Avenue.

Tahahwah and another person in a blue car reportedly pulled up behind them as they pulled into the parking lot, and Tahahwah allegedly shot the victim in the back. Tahahwah fled the scene in the blue car but was apprehended later that day by Red Lake police.

The name of the victim is being withheld, but Beltrami County officials say he is in stable condition as of Sunday.