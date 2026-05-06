Man Accused of Shooting Itasca County Deputy Has Probation Revoked

The man accused of shooting an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy on Monday has still not been charged in the incident but had his probation revoked because of the shooting.

Charges in the shooting are still expected, but 18-year-old Elias Alexander Harper has had his bail revoked due to a probation violation for separate assault charges for incidents in November and December of 2025.

According to court documents, Harper violated his parole when, among other things, he became assaultive toward his brother and toward law enforcement officers, which resulted in the deputy being shot and airlifted to Duluth. The shooting happened in the unincorporated community of Max, which is about 25 miles northwest of Deer River.

Harper is scheduled to be sentenced on those assault charges on Jun. 4. There is no word yet on when Harper will be charged in connection with the shooting of the deputy.

The deputy, whose name has not been released yet, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.