Lakeland PBS

Man accused of fatally stabbing wife taken into custody

Betsy Melin — Aug. 4 2021

OKLEE, N.D. (AP) — The manhunt for the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in northwestern Minnesota is over.

According to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Reinbold, 44, was arrested early Wednesday morning in a wooded area north of Oklee, KFGO reported.

Reinbold has eluded authorities for weeks. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lissette Reinbold who was found fatally stabbed on the driveway of her rural Oklee home July 9.

According to sheriff’s officials, Reinbold was arrested without resistance and is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

NW Minnesota Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death of Wife

July 27 Recognized as Roger Jourdain Day in Bemidji

Update: Red Lake Police Officer Shot and Killed While on Duty

Red Lake Man Faces Federal Charges for Sexual Assault

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.