Man Accused Of Causing Bus Crash Fails To Appear In Court

Josh Peterson
Jun. 9 2017
Some victims, along with their parents, were unable to get answers in what will become of Thomas Lee Nielsen, 29 of Chattanooga, TN. who is accused of striking a Bemidji school bus and causing it to lose control and roll over injuring many of its occupants.

Judge John G. Melbye called Nielsen to appear before the court, however Nielsen did not arrive for his scheduled court appearance Friday morning.

On May 3, Nielsen was traveling east bound on South Movil Lake Road when he allegedly drove through a stop sign, striking the school bus causing it to lose control and rolling into the ditch as it was traveling south bound on Irvine Avenue just before 8:00am.

Judge Melbye issued a warrant for Nielsen’s arrest and imposed a $1,000.00 bail.

