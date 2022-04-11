Lakeland PBS

Man Accused in Pelican Rapids Shooting Remains at Large

Lakeland News — Apr. 11 2022

Phoutthasa Prathane

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota remains at large.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Pelican Rapids. The suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane, was seen leaving the area in a 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Selects Three Finalists for Superintendent

No Charges Filed in No-Knock Warrant Killing of Amir Locke

Officer Wounded, Suspect Dead After Minnesota Shooting

Search for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird Continues as New Info Unfolds

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.