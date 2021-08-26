Lakeland PBS

Mallory Weggemann Returns to Paralympics for 3rd Time with Eyes Set on Gold

Nick UrsiniAug. 25 2021

Eagan, Minnesota resident and now three-time United States Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann is back on the national stage representing the United States. After the postponement of the games last year, there was more to it than just the year-long delay.

“It was really challenging I think for my husband and I, more personally than professionally,” said Weggemann. “We were so excited to start for a family after those Tokyo games. As a female athlete, you have to family plan on that four-year quad.”

For a brief moment, there was a time that Weggemann’s competitive swimming days may be over.

“I had a brief moment in my closet, crying over the postponement because I just wanted to be a mom,” said Weggemann. “It lasted all of a split moment, then my husband came in and he put his arms around me and our dog came in and I was reminded I have my little family right here for right now.”

During quarantine, Weggemann wrote her first book, “Limitless”, which details her journey after she was paralyzed following an epidural shot to help with back pain.

“It was super important that I was on the cover because with me, comes the four-wheel beneath me,” said Weggemann. “By being on the cover meant then every shelf “Limitless” sits on, there is representation. We also have that moment to be able to change perception of how we see disability and seeing it celebrated for strength and beauty and all of the things that so often it’s not.”

Weggemann will swim in six events in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Minnesota’s Mallory Weggemann in Tokyo for Her 3rd Paralympic Games

MN Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Continues Prep for Her 3rd Paralympic Games

Paralympic Swimmer Takes Part in Nisswa Freedom Days Parade

Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Sailing School and Brainerd YMCA Team Up

Recently Added

Minnesota's Oldest Rifle Artifact

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 2

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 1

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - The Brothers Burn Mountain

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Lakeland Currents - Climate change in northern Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.