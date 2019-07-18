Male Injured After ATV Crash In Cass County

One person is injured after an ATV crash in Cass County.

The incident happened Tuesday at 8:32 a.m. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious ATV crash resulting in injury in the area of County Road 8 in rural Longville.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders learned that a 31-year-old male of Bayport was operating a 2005 Honda ATV when he lost control in the ditch and ejected off the machine. The operator was treated on the scene for serious injuries. He was transported via North Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital.

The crash is under investigation. North Country First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare assisted at the scene.