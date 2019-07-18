Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Male Injured After ATV Crash In Cass County

Jul. 18 2019

One person is injured after an ATV crash in Cass County.

The incident happened Tuesday at 8:32 a.m.  The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious ATV crash resulting in injury in the area of County Road 8 in rural Longville.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders learned that a 31-year-old male of Bayport was operating a 2005 Honda ATV when he lost control in the ditch and ejected off the machine. The operator was treated on the scene for serious injuries. He was transported via North Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital.

The crash is under investigation.   North Country First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare assisted at the scene.

 

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rice Man Seriously Injured In Rural Backus ATV Crash

Three Missing Tennessee Children Found Safe Near Motley

K9 Team Instrumental In Arrest Of Convicted Felon In Beltrami County

Zebra Mussels Found In Lakes In Cass And Becker County

Latest Story

Bemidji Northern Heat 14U Ready For Final Act

Posted on Jul. 18 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Northern Heat 14U Ready For Final Act

Posted on Jul. 18 2019

Westbound Lane of Washington Street Bridge in Brainerd Open Again

Posted on Jul. 18 2019

Sanford Health Pledges $1 Million To Health Care Programs At BSU, NTC & BHS

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Golf Tips: Putting With Your Shoulders

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

2019 Bean Hole Days In Pequot Lakes Brings Community Together

Posted on Jul. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.