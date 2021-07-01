Man Dies After Being Struck by Train in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 66-year old man is dead after being hit by a train in Brainerd Thursday morning.

According to the release, at 8:52 AM, Brainerd Officers responded to a report of a male that was hit by a train. Officers responded to train tracks at SW Fourth Street and located a deceased adult male approximately 100 yards to the west.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, the BNSF train was traveling eastbound prior to the SW Fourth Street intersection, the train operator observed an adult male walking towards the tracks.

The male went onto the tracks in the path of the train as the operator applied brakes and was stuck according to the release.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is on going in cooperation with BNSF personnel.

