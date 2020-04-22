Lakeland PBS

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

Nathan Green — Apr. 21 2020

Health officials say the vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are cases associated with long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, officials say 113 of the 160 Minnesota residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus were connected one way or another with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. 14 of the 17 new deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of those facilities.

“It’s very likely in all of these situations that transmission is coming in from the community,” said Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Division Director. “One thing that we have learned … is that we are now looking 48 hours before someone has onset of symptoms, looking at their potential for asymptomatic transmission. And so, it’s entirely possible that you can have a staff person or a health care worker who is working in good faith and may potentially have exposed residents.”

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 97 new confirmed cases Tuesday to boost the state’s total to 2,576. It was the first time since last Tuesday that Minnesota reported fewer than 100 new cases.

