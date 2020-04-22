Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Health officials say the vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are cases associated with long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, officials say 113 of the 160 Minnesota residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus were connected one way or another with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. 14 of the 17 new deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of those facilities.

“It’s very likely in all of these situations that transmission is coming in from the community,” said Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Division Director. “One thing that we have learned … is that we are now looking 48 hours before someone has onset of symptoms, looking at their potential for asymptomatic transmission. And so, it’s entirely possible that you can have a staff person or a health care worker who is working in good faith and may potentially have exposed residents.”

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 97 new confirmed cases Tuesday to boost the state’s total to 2,576. It was the first time since last Tuesday that Minnesota reported fewer than 100 new cases.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today