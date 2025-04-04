Apr 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Major Highway Construction Projects in Wadena, Hackensack Slated for 2025

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced its 2025 state construction projects, and there are a couple of big ones slated for the Lakeland viewing area.

A three-year project that will expand Highway 10 through Wadena to four lanes begins this year. Work includes sidewalks/trail, signals, new roundabouts, underground infrastructure, city utilities, and new traffic and pedestrian signals.

Crews will also reconstruct Highway 371 through Hackensack to three lanes. The project will add a center-turn lane and install a roundabout at the Highway 371/Cass County Road 5 intersection.

Information on all of MnDOT’s upcoming construction projects can be found here.

