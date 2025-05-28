May 28, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Major Gas Leak in Downtown Bemidji Forces Evacuations for 5 Hours

People in a three-block radius had to evacuate downtown Bemidji on Wednesday after a major gas leak was reported just before 10 a.m.

Officials reported that the cause of the leak was from the city’s downtown tree removal project, where a machine hit an eight-inch natural gas pipeline while taking out tree stumps. Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says the leak has been contained and that there is no further anticipated threat to the public.

