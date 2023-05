Thursday, June 01 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Northern Pacific Railway, one of the great US transcontinental railroads, was once headquartered in Brainerd, Minnesota. The NP ran from Ashland, Wisconsin, to Seattle, Washington, and St. Paul to Winnipeg, Manitoba. In many ways, the story of the Northern Pacific Railway is the story of America’s transformation into the modern era.