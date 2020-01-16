Lakeland PBS

Mail Theft Reported From Bay Lake and Deerwood Residents

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 16 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that his office is receiving multiple reports of mail theft from Bay Lake and Deerwood area residents.

The theft occurred over the last two weeks from residential mailboxes. Sheriff Goddard is asking for the public’s help in reporting any suspicious activity or behavior to his office by calling 218-829-4749.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

