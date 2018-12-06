Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Mail-Only Ballots Being Discussed For 2020 Presidential Primary In Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota political party leaders and state and local officials are considering mail balloting for the 2020 presidential primary, a dramatic change from past practices in which citizens make their selections in party caucuses.

The state will switch to a more straightforward primary system beginning in 2020 that allows voters to cast ballots for their preferred choice for president instead of in the sometimes chaotic caucuses that take place in classrooms and community centers across Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports supporters of a mail-only ballot say it could make administering the presidential primary easier and possibly less expensive than opening polling places around the state.

The switch to a presidential primary means the state would have three elections in 2020 — the presidential primary in late winter, the usual primary election in August and the general election in November.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

High Number Of Farms Filing For Bankruptcy Across The Upper Midwest

MnDOT Urges Caution When Driving This Holiday Weekend

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

Two Minnesota Marijuana Parties About To Get Major Party Status

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

BSU’s Fobbe, Olszewski Earn National Honors

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Latest Stories

BSU's Fobbe, Olszewski Earn National Honors

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Bemidji's South Shore Transforms For Hockey Day

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Team Carrying Momentum into Mercyhurst Matchup

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Holiday Salad Tips

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Brainerd Boys Hockey Hopes Brotherly Connection Can Lead Them To State

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.