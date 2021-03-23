Lakeland PBS

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Offering Scholarships to Children

Nick UrsiniMar. 23 2021

Funded by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Early Learning Scholarship can help pay for child care and early education for children under five years old.

In order to be eligible for a scholarship, children must meet eligibility guidelines found in the application. The application is open year-round, and the scholarships go into effect on July 1 and run through June 30.

MAHUBE-OTWA covers 10 counties in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Beltrami
  • Cass
  • Clearwater
  • Crow Wing
  • Hubbard
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Morrison
  • Todd
  • Wadena

If you are interested in viewing and applying for the Early Learning Scholarship, you can find more information by clicking here. The maximum amount awarded for a scholarship is $7,500.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Beltrami County

Spring Burning Restrictions Begin in Beltrami County

Structure Fire in Wadena County Reported on Saturday

Crow Wing County Property Value and Tax Statements to be Mailed Soon

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.