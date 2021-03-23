MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Offering Scholarships to Children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Funded by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Early Learning Scholarship can help pay for child care and early education for children under five years old.

In order to be eligible for a scholarship, children must meet eligibility guidelines found in the application. The application is open year-round, and the scholarships go into effect on July 1 and run through June 30.

MAHUBE-OTWA covers 10 counties in the Lakeland viewing area:

Beltrami

Cass

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Hubbard

Lake of the Woods

Mahnomen

Morrison

Todd

Wadena

If you are interested in viewing and applying for the Early Learning Scholarship, you can find more information by clicking here. The maximum amount awarded for a scholarship is $7,500.

