MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Offering Scholarships to Children
Funded by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Early Learning Scholarship can help pay for child care and early education for children under five years old.
In order to be eligible for a scholarship, children must meet eligibility guidelines found in the application. The application is open year-round, and the scholarships go into effect on July 1 and run through June 30.
MAHUBE-OTWA covers 10 counties in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Beltrami
- Cass
- Clearwater
- Crow Wing
- Hubbard
- Lake of the Woods
- Mahnomen
- Morrison
- Todd
- Wadena
If you are interested in viewing and applying for the Early Learning Scholarship, you can find more information by clicking here. The maximum amount awarded for a scholarship is $7,500.
