Mahnomen Teen Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash Northeast of Waubun

A one-vehicle crash in Mahnomen has claimed the life of a 17-year-old Mahnomen boy.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 8:30 yesterday morning and found a pickup lying on its side in the roadway on 310th Street northeast of Waubun. Cash Tibbetts was located lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tibbetts was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control while navigating a turn on the gravel road, which caused the vehicle to roll. Tibbetts was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.