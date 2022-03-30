Mahnomen Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Clearwater Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Mahnomen man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Clearwater County this morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 6:17 AM about a rollover crash near Rice Township. A Ford F350 driven by Christopher Miller, 62, of Mahnomen was traveling east on Highway 200 when Miller lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide into the north ditch and roll. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Miller had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center. According to the report, he was wearing a seat belt.

Other agencies involved in responding to and assisting in recovering the victim were the Bagley Fire Department and Sanford Health of Bagley Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

