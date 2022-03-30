Lakeland PBS

Mahnomen Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Clearwater Co.

Mary BalstadMar. 30 2022

A Mahnomen man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Clearwater County this morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 6:17 AM about a rollover crash near Rice Township. A Ford F350 driven by Christopher Miller, 62, of Mahnomen was traveling east on Highway 200 when Miller lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide into the north ditch and roll. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Miller had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center. According to the report, he was wearing a seat belt.

Other agencies involved in responding to and assisting in recovering the victim were the Bagley Fire Department and Sanford Health of Bagley Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Four People Injured in UTV Rollover in Wadena County

More Info Released on Mahnomen Co. Shooting Involving Deputy

Woman Shot by Deputy After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop in Mahnomen Co.

44-Year-Old Pennington Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.